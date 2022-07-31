The Enforcement Directorate officials reached at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Bhandup residence around 7 am and began searches in money laundering case related to Mumbai Chawl land scam

Mumbai: Jhukega nahi (won't bow down) said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday, shortly before being herded into the south Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate.

Raut said that he won't quit the party. "They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested," the Shiv Sena leader told reporters outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Earlier visuals of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when he was taken to the ED office after being detained by ED officials from his residence pic.twitter.com/nZrWKecNeI — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

The ED officials, accompanied by CRPF personnel, on Sunday reached Raut's Bhandup residence around 7 am. They carried out raids at his house and other places for hours before detaining him for his alleged involvement in money laundering case related to 'Patra Chawl' land scam.

The Shiv Sena leader and one of the loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray, Raut was brought to the ED office shortly after 5 pm on Sunday.

The search by ED officials at Raut's Mumbai's residence comes after multiple summons issued by the probe agency, the latest being on 27 July.

He was summoned for questioning by the probe agency in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

Raut had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at the terrace of the ED office building after he was brought there by ED officials in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/Z09Y12nQX6 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

"I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam," Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action. "I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena," he said.

On 1 July, Raut was questioned for about 10 hours, during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation. Eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai’s Dadar suburb linked to him and his family were attached.

With inputs from agencies

