Jharkhand woman gang-raped, 4 detained for questioning

The woman alleged that the accused took her to an isolated spot near the railway station. He also called up his friends who reached the place sometime after them, and all of them raped her

Jharkhand: Following a 20-year-old woman’s complaint of gang rape, police detained four men for questioning in Khunti district of Jharkhand on Wednesday.

As per the complaint, the victim, a resident of Simdega district, had come to Govindpur to meet a relative on August 22, where she was befriended by a man from the neighbourhood.

The accused allegedly offered the woman to give her a ride to the Govindpur railway station from where she had to catch a train back home. However, he took her to various places in Karra on his motorbike before dropping her off to the railway station.

The woman alleged that the accused took her to an isolated spot near the railway station. He also called up his friends who reached the place sometime after, and all of them raped her.

The victim lodged a police complaint the next day and the four people were detained for questioning on Wednesday.

“On the statement of the victim, an FIR was registered against unknown persons. Four men have been detained in this regard and they are being interrogated,” Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

A medical examination of the woman was conducted on August 23, the SP said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.