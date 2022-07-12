Jharkhand to have 14 new air routes, three more airports: Jyotiraditya Scindia in Deoghar
Scindia accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand, where the PM inaugurated Deogarh airport and other projects
Deoghar: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports.
He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity, PTI reported.
देवघर हवाईअड्डे पर पहली उड़ान,क्षेत्रवासियों के लिए विकास की लम्बी छलांग! आज श्री @narendramodi जी देवघर हवाईअड्डे को बाबा बैद्यनाथ के चरणों में सादर समर्पित कर, बाबा और भक्तों के बीच की राह और आसान करेंगे।यह आज़ादी के 75वे वर्ष में संथालवासियों के लिए अनुपम भेंट है।#JoharModiJi pic.twitter.com/D1uN1IaMS6
— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2022
Scindia accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand, where the PM inaugurated Deogarh airport and other projects.
"Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity, Scindia said.
The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. PM Modi also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.
"We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy. The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state," Prime Minister Modi said.
"Not only Jharkhand, these projects will also benefit the several areas of Bihar and West Bengal," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
