Jharkhand ropeway accident: After more than 40 hours, all tourists trapped in cable cars rescued; HC takes cognisance

Fourteen of the remaining 15 tourists who were trapped mid-air on a ropeway at Trikut hills for around 40 hours were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters, bringing an end to the operations

The rescue operations that were beingf carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district personnel in Jharkhand's Deoghar have been completed.

As per news agency PTI, all the tourists trapped in cable cars in Jharkhand's Deoghar district have been rescued, while one more person has fallen off a helicopter when she was being winched up, taking the death toll in the incident to three, officials said on Tuesday.

The India Air Forces shared the details of the rescue operation on Twitter.

#IAF carried out rescue of stranded passengers on the Trikut Hills ropeway in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on 11 & 12 Apr 22. #IAF Mi-17V5 & ALH Mk III heptrs flew 28 sorties & 26 hrs during this activity. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 12, 2022

#IAF has recommenced rescue operations at Deoghar ropeway early morning today. Efforts are on to rescue each and every stranded person at the earliest.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/06PTraKHBC — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 12, 2022

“Of the remaining 15 people trapped in cable cars, 14 have been rescued while a woman fell off the chopper during the course of rescue operation,” Additional Director General of Police R K Mallick told PTI from the spot over phone.

As per PTI, Deoghar Civil Surgeon C K Shahi said that the woman, identified as 60-year-old Shobha Devi, has been declared dead on being taken to a hospital.

Mallick said that the rescued people have been sent to hospital, where they will be examined.

The rescue operations have ended after more than 60 people stuck on the ropeway following a collision between cable cars due to technical snag on Sunday were evacuated with the help of two IAF helicopters.

As per ANI, the rescue operations were being undertaken jointly by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district personnel. An ITBP official said, "3 to 5 persons are still believed to be in the cable cars and efforts to rescue them are on. We have rescued 10 people since today morning including five men, three women and two children."

Three people have died so far, including two tourists who fell to their deaths from helicopters on Monday and Tuesday during botched rescue attempts, while 12 injured people are undergoing treatment at hospitals. The rescue operation was being conducted jointly by the IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force and the district administration. Food and water were supplied to the stranded people using drones, PTI said in a report.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a high-level probe into the incident.

“The state government is keeping a close watch on the situation,” Soren said. Governor Ramesh Bais has expressed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured people. The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand Tourism Department, is India’s highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long. According to a report by ANI, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. The IAF received the request for the rescue of approximately 40 tourists stuck in the Ropeway Service. Acting on the request, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early in the morning on Monday for the rescue. While one woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital early on Sunday morning, the death toll in the ropeway mishap at the tourist spot atop Trikoot hills rose to two as another man died on Sunday evening while being airlifted. Here's a video the IAF had shared earlier while the rescue operation was underway: Operations are underway by #IAF to rescue stranded tourists and passengers on #Jharkhand ropeway at Trikut hill near Deoghar. Nineteen tourists have been rescued till now by #IAF Mi17 V5 & Cheetah helicopters with Garud Commandos. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/gYrH1zIkTl — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 11, 2022

