Jharkhand Public Service Commission recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 166 veterinary doctor posts, check details here

No applications will be accepted after 2 February. To apply for the posts, applicants must have a recognised graduation degree in veterinary science

The last day to apply for the post of Veterinary Doctor under the Jharkhand Public Service Commission is today, 2 February. Interested individuals can apply for the posts on the official website of the Commission at http://jpsc.gov.in till 5 pm.

JPSC recruitment 2022: Check steps to apply for Veterinary Doctor posts

Visit the official website of JPSC - http://jpsc.gov.in

Click on the online application tab that is available on the homepage

Then click on the link which reads “Click here to apply Veterinary Doctor (Regular/Backlog)”

Click on the new registration link. Then, fill in the required details

Upload the requested documents to apply for the JPSC Veterinary Doctor post, pay the fee and click on the submit button

Download the application form for future reference

Click on this direct link to apply for Regular vacancies.

Click on this direct link to apply for Backlog vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: To apply for the posts, applicants should have a recognised graduation degree (BVSc and AH) in Veterinary Science. They must also be registered with the Jharkhand or Indian Veterinary Councils.

Age Limit: Applicants applying for the Veterinary Doctor posts should not be less than 22 years, whereas the maximum age limit is 35 years. The upper age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

Applicants who belong to General, Economically Backward Class (EWC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. Those who belong to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 150. Person With Disability (PWD) applicants are exempted from the application fee.

The online registration started on 12 January, 2022. The last date to submit the examination fee is 3 February, 2022.

With this recruitment drive, JPSC aims to fill a total of 166 vacancies, of which, 42 are backlog Veterinary Doctor posts and 124 are reserved for regular vacancies.

Check the official notice here.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of JPSC) - http://jpsc.gov.in .

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.