Jharkhand: Principal arrested for molesting schoolgirls
The Chaibasa Police said that seven girl students, who were staying in the school hostel, had complained about the principal
Jharkhand Police on Saturday arrested the principal of a private school on charges of molesting minor girl students.
The Chaibasa Police said that seven girl students, who were staying in the school hostel, had complained about the principal.
On the complaint of the victims, Chaibasa Police came into action and arrested the accused principal.
"The principal of a private school has been arrested on the charges of molesting minor girl students. Seven students had complained about him. All the victims were staying in the school hostel," said Chaibasa Police.
Police further said that the accused has been sent to judicial custody.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
