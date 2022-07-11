Jharkhand: PM Modi to inaugurate Deogarh Airport, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 16,000 crore on 12 July

Built at a cost of Rs 401 crore, the airport spreads over 657-acre. It is Jharkhand's second airport after Ranchi. Other projects that will be unveiled include an In-Patient Department & operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday to inaugurate multiple projects, including an airport.

He will also lay foundation stones for fresh projects worth Rs 16,000 crore and take part in an 11.5-km-long road show, a senior police officer told PTI, adding that security has been tightened in the district.

During the visit, the PM will pay obeisance at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the officer added.

Second airport in Jharkhand

A major highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the 657-acre airport which has been built at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Deogarh airport in Jharkhand on 25 May 2018. It will be the second in Jharkhand after Ranchi.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo had last week announced that it would launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on 12 July.

The newly constructed airport at #Deoghar is a big boost to Baba Baidyanath Dham-centric tourism in the region. Jharkhand's second airport after Ranchi, will add to the prosperity of the state.



Prior to 2014, India had 74 airports but in 7 years, 66 new airports have been established taking the total to 140 airports (including Heliports and water domes) as of April, 2022, the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a press release had said.

Under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, more than 420 routes are operationalised as of June, 2022.

More than 1 lakh 79 thousand flights have flown under this scheme. UDAN scheme has immensely benefited several sectors pan-India including the hill states, northeast, and islands, Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Security tightened ahead of PM's visit

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, calling the 11.5-km-long road show a historic event.

Lakhs of people are expected to witness or take part in the roadshow on Tuesday, and measures are being taken in the region to ensure that the programme passes off smoothly, a senior police officer told PTI.

Drones will be deployed to monitor the entire roadshow, the officer added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials and police officers to take stock of the preparations and security arrangements ahead of the PM's visit.

Other projects that will be unveiled on Tuesday include an In-Patient Department (IPD) and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar, and amenities constructed at Baba Baidyanath temple for tourists.

