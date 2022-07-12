Jharkhand: PM Modi offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a roadshow in Jharkhand's Deoghar district amid tight security

Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath temple here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/wvIyQSP6a0 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Baba Baidyanath Dham, also known as Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas – sacred shrines of Lord Shiva in India believed to have been visited by the deity himself and thus have a special place in devotees hearts – and 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

The temple was bedecked with lights and flowers for the PM's visit. The shrine, around 270-km from the Jharkhand capital, attracts thousands of pilgrims every year on the occasion of Shravani Mela, set to commence on 14 July.

"As soon as the prime minister reached the VIP door of the shrine, he was greeted with flowers amid sounds of conch-shell blowing by a group of 11 priests. He was then escorted to 'Sammukh door' (the front door) for Ganesh puja," an official of the temple committee, Kartik Nath Thakur, told PTI.

He paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, he added.

Prime Minister Modi also held a roadshow in Jharkhand's Deoghar district amid tight security. Enthusiasts, most of them in saffron attire, waited on both sides of the road as the Prime Minister's carcade made its way through the meandering roads of the district, with PM Modi waving at the crowd and greeting people with folded hands, PTI reported.

The entire roadshow route was seen decked up with banners and posters welcoming Prime Minister Modi. Crowds chanted 'Modi-Modi', with some people showering flowers on his carcade.

Earlier in the day, Modi laid foundation stones for various development initiatives and inaugurated multiple projects, including the Deogarh airport.

He laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects totaling Rs 16,800 crore.

PM Modi said the new initiatives would go a long way in boosting development in eastern India. Also, he said that efforts had been underway over the past eight years to strengthen the infrastructure of railways, roadways and airways in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

