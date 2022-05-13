Jharkhand: NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused, including BSF officer, for arms pilferage and supply to terror organisations

The chargesheet has been filed in NIA Special Court in Ranchi. The BSF officer, identified as Kartik Behera, was dismissed from service after his name emerged in the case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused people, including a BSF officer, in connection with a case of pilferage of arms and ammunition and supply to terrorist organisations in Jharkhand.

The BSF officer, identified as Kartik Behera, was dismissed from service after his name emerged in the case.

The chargesheet has been filed in NIA Special Court in Ranchi against the 11 accused under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, and UA(P) Act, 1967, for their involvement of arms and ammunition to terrorists organisations and gangs.

In a release, NIA said: "The case pertains to pilferage of arms and ammunition and supply of the same to the armed cadres of (Maoist) and a terrorist gang of Aman Sahu by the accused persons who had criminally conspired to use these arms and ammunition in executing terrorist attacks on the security forces and also for the purpose of extortion."

The case was originally registered on 14 November, 2021, in PS ATS, Ranchi, Jharkhand and re-registered by the NIA on 9 December, 2021.

NIA said investigation has established that ammunition of various caliber were pilfered from a magazine of BSF by accused Kartik Behera and supplied to his close associate, Arun Kumar Singh. Further the same were supplied to the armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) and terrorist gang of Aman Sahu in close coordination with some of the other chargesheeted accused people.

"Four chargesheeted accused in the case were also found involved in procurement and transfer of illegal firearms," NIA informed.

Name of accused chargesheeted by NIA for arms pilferage and supply to terrorists in Jharkhand

1 - Avinash Kumar of Gaya (Bihar)

2 - Rishi Kumar of Patna (Bihar)

3 - Pankaj Kumar Singh of Dhanbad (Jharkhand)

4 - Kamendra Singh of Burdhawan (West Bengal)

5 - Arun Kumar Singh of Saran (Bihar)

6 - Hirla Guman Singh Ucchware of Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh)

7 - Shivlal Dhawal Singh Chauhan of Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh)

8 - Kumar Gurlal Uchchware of Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh)

9 - Kartik Behra of Seraikela-Kharsawa (Jharkhand)

10 - Aman Sahu of Ranchi (Jharkhand)

11 - Sanjay Kumar of Ranchi (Jharkhand).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.