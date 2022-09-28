Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court Wednesday directed the state police to ensure the safety of a 26-year-old Muslim woman whose parents allegedly are trying to marry her off to a man double her age since she is in love with a Hindu man.

As per reports, the action came after the woman filed a writ petition in the court alleging that her parents and relatives forcibly fixed her marriage with a 52-year-old man since they were against her relationship with a Hindu man.

As per the woman’s complaint, her parents after finding out her relationship sent her off to her sister’s house in Gonda where she was confined for several days.

Later, they allegedly fixed their marriage with the52-year=old Muslim man.

Justice SK Dwivedi, the high court judge, who heard the matter, observed that the Constitution of India provides to every citizen, the right to marry and it is an integral part of one’s dignity, “but some youths get threats from elders in their own family,”.

He further said that inter-faith marriages will reduce caste and community tensions and this is the way forward.

His court further directed the woman to meet the Ranchi Police chief.

Furthermore, the court directed chief of Ranchi Police to take cognisance of the matter and record the woman’s statement at the local police station. The SSP is to further ensure that her parents do not get to marry her off to anybody who she does not approve of.

