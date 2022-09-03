Jharkhand: Muslim man raped, hanged tribal girl from tree in Dumka, alleges Babulal Marandi; officials say probe on
The incident took place days after a Class 12 student was set ablaze allegedly by her stalker in Jharkhand's Dumka
New Delhi: A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped and then hanged from a tree in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Friday, said BJP leader Babulal Marandi in a tweet. Firstpost contacted Deputy Commissioner Dumka Ravi Shankar Shukla who said that the investigation into the matter is underway.
Babulal Marandi in his tweet said, “A tribal girl from Dumka was allegedly raped and hanged from a tree by a boy named Armaan Ansari.”
दुमका से यह खबर खून खौला देने वाली है। आरोप है कि इस आदिवासी युवती को कल अरमान अंसारी नाम के युवक ने बलात्कार के बाद हत्या कर पेड़ पर लटका दिया है?
अरमान की गिरफ़्तारी हो गई है।
और कितनी आदिवासी युवतियां ऐसे दरिंदों का शिकार होगी झारखंड में? @BJP4India @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0M3HUTfBOu
— Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) September 3, 2022
In another tweet, Babulal Marandi shared the Aadhaar Card of the girl and said, "According to the information received, this Santhal tribal girl was just 14 years old. The possibility of this matter being linked to the international network of love jihad also cannot be ruled out."
मिल रही जानकारी के मुताबिक़ अरमान के जिहादी अरमानों का शिकार यह संताल आदिवासी बच्ची महज़ चौदह साल की थी।
इस मामले के लव जिहाद के इंटरनेशनल नेटवर्क से जुड़े होने की संभावना से भी इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता?#dumka@amitmalviya https://t.co/9k3SgFRgjt pic.twitter.com/MuZOqMVzAt
— Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) September 3, 2022
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also tweeted about the incident. He said, "After Ankita Singh, now Armaan Ansari rapes a minor tribal girl, murders and hangs her from a tree in Dumka. Dalits and tribals in Jharkhand are not safe under Hemant Soren. He has allowed radical elements to take over while he is busy allotting mining lease to himself and family."
After Ankita Singh, now Arman Ansari rapes a minor Tribal girl, murders and hangs her from a tree in Dumka.
Dalits and Tribals in Jharkhand are not safe under Hemant Soren. He has allowed radical elements to take over while he is busy allotting mining lease to himself and family. pic.twitter.com/zy02HD5Blk
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 3, 2022
The incident took place days after a Class 12 student was set ablaze allegedly by her stalker in Jharkhand's Dumka.
On 23 August, Ankita Singh, a resident of Dumka, complained to her father about a man stalking her and harassing her and then fell asleep. She woke up hours later feeling a wet sensation and a burning odour.
The Class 12 student then realised that she was on fire and that her alleged stalker, identified as Shahrukh Hussain, had set her on flames. Five days later, on 28 August, Ankita, lovingly called Chhoti by her family, died owing to her burn injuries.
In another incident, a 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a man inside her house in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand last week. Police said that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is caught in the middle of an illegal mining scam and grappling to retain his MLAs from being poached by the BJP.
