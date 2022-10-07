Jharkhand: Muslim man beaten to death over an affair with woman from another community, 11 arrested

New Delhi: Police on Friday arrested 11 people for killing a Muslim man over an affair with a woman from different community in Dhawaiya village of Jharkhand’s Bokaro district.

“People from Dhawaiya village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Mahuatand police station, killed a Muslim man over an affair with a woman from different community. Locals were not happy with their relationship and they attacked the victim on Thursday,” said SP Bokaro.

The SP said that the victim was provided medical treatment but he succumbed to injuries.

“Police have registered the case under relevant sections and have arrested 11 accused. Further investigation in the case is underway. As of now, the situation is peaceful,” said the SP.

Earlier today, a 22-year-old woman was set ablaze in state’s Dumka district allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected.

The woman, a resident of Bhalki village in Jarmundi area, was rushed to a local hospital by family members, police said.

The accused, already married, has been arrested, said Shivender Thakur, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Jarmundi.

According to Thakur, “A local man, who wanted to marry the victim, had entered her home on Friday morning, poured petrol on her when she was asleep, and set her ablaze.

“She was rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital by family members, and doctors later referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS),” he added.

With inputs from agencies

