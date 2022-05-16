Jharkhand: IAS Pooja Singhal, her CA sent to four more days of ED remand

Singhal, who was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the managing director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited, had served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010

Ranchi: A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Monday sent suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal and her Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar to another four-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

According to ED lawyer BMP Singh, the four-day remand begins on Tuesday.

"Data has been collected from digital devices and they will be confronted with it. So, they have been taken under ED remand," Singh told reporters here.

Singhal and her CA, Kumar, were produced before Count on Monday as their ED remand concluded today.

Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC), who had served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010.

She was arrested by the ED on 11 May and got suspended by the Jharkhand government on 12 May.

After her arrest, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent Singhal to a five-day remand of the ED.

Earlier this month, ED had conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, owned by her husband Abhishek Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.