Jharkhand: Girl set ablaze in Dumka for turning down marriage proposal, accused arrested

New Delhi: Over a month after a 19-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after she was set on fire for turning down a proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka, another girl was set ablaze by a man in the town on Friday for refusing to marry him .

Police said they have arrested the accused who was known to the girl.

“A girl was set ablaze in Dumka and we have arrested the accused. The victim has been referred to Ranchi. The accused was known to the girl and is already married. He wanted to marry the victim but the parents (of the girl) were not ready for the marriage,” said Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi.

Jharkhand | A girl was set ablaze in Dumka; accused arrested She has been referred to Ranchi. The boy was known to the girl. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of girl) were not ready for the marriage. Probe on: Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi pic.twitter.com/AZKitYr7EA — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

In August, a 19-year-old girl had succumbed to her injuries after a man had set her on fire for turning down his proposal in Dumka.

The incident took place when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was asleep and set her on fire.

The victim, a student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns.

Later, she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to burn injuries.

With inputs from agencies

