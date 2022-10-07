Jharkhand: Girl set ablaze in Dumka for turning down marriage proposal, accused arrested
'A girl was set ablaze in Dumka and we have arrested the accused. The victim has been referred to Ranchi. The accused was known to the girl and is already married. He wanted to marry the victim but the parents (of the girl) were not ready for the marriage,' said Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi.
New Delhi: Over a month after a 19-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after she was set on fire for turning down a proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka, another girl was set ablaze by a man in the town on Friday for refusing to marry him .
Police said they have arrested the accused who was known to the girl.
“A girl was set ablaze in Dumka and we have arrested the accused. The victim has been referred to Ranchi. The accused was known to the girl and is already married. He wanted to marry the victim but the parents (of the girl) were not ready for the marriage,” said Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi.
Jharkhand | A girl was set ablaze in Dumka; accused arrested
She has been referred to Ranchi. The boy was known to the girl. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of girl) were not ready for the marriage. Probe on: Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi pic.twitter.com/AZKitYr7EA
— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022
In August, a 19-year-old girl had succumbed to her injuries after a man had set her on fire for turning down his proposal in Dumka.
The incident took place when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was asleep and set her on fire.
The victim, a student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns.
Later, she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to burn injuries.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Not Just Bollywood | Tillotama Shome on Delhi Crime and more: ‘OTT has given actors like us the accessibility to work’
When actor Tillotama Shome tried her luck as an actor at thirty in Bombay and was told this is not the age to get any work, the disbelief in those words was stronger and the belief in her ability to dream to become a professional actor is what kept her alive.
Sikh family, including 8-month-old, goes missing in America as prime suspect attempts suicide
As of now, the cops fear the family might be dead and the kidnapper destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks. The firefighters on Monday had found a pickup truck on fire, belonging to Amandeep Singh, one of the missing person
India condemns hate crime at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, urges prompt action
India on Sunday condemned the vandalism at a recently unveiled park named 'Shri Bhagavad Gita' in Canada's Brampton and urged the authorities to investigate and take prompt action against the perpetrators of the hate crime.