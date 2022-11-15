Jharkhand Foundation Day: All you need to know about this day

Jharkhand Foundation Day is celebrated on 15 November every year to mark the formation of the state of Jharkhand. This day coincides with the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He is remembered for his activism against the rule of British India in the late 19th century. Jharkhand is rich in mineral resources such as mica, bauxite, coal, iron ore, copper ore, uranium, silver, graphite, magnetite, granite, limestone and dolomite. It is the only state that produces uranium, coking coal and pyrite. Jharkhand was a part of the southern half of Bihar before partition. The tribals of this state wished for a separate state before the freedom movement.

History and significance:

After Parliament passed the Bihar Reorganisation Act, 2000 Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar as the 28th state of India in 2000. During British rule, Birsa Munda led a tribal religious millenarian movement that emerged in the Bengal Presidency (now Jharkhand) in the late 19th century. Born on 15 November, 1875, Birsa was the one who mobilised the tribal community against British rule. The British arrested him on 3 March, 1900, and he unfortunately died at a young age of 25 years in the jail of Ranchi on 9 June, 1900.

Some facts about the state of Jharkhand that you need to know:

Rice is the major food crop in the state of Jharkhand.

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is the most eminent multipurpose power project of the state.

Forests and woodlands cover more than 29 percent of the state which is amongst the highest in the country.

Chhau is the most recognised dance of Jharkhand. It is a masked dance which is performed in the south eastern region. Other tribal celebrations in the state include Sarhul, which is a festival of flowers. There is also a cattle festival called Sohrai and a post harvest festival known as Mage Parab.

According to the data by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Jharkhand has received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows of $113 million during the period April 2000 to December 2018.

