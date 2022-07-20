'She (Sandhya Topno) received information that a vehicle is transporting cattles. When she tried to stop, the driver dashed at her deliberately. She was declared dead in the hospital,' said Ranchi SSP Kaushal Kishore.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a female sub-inspector was crushed to death allegedly during a vehicle check in Ranchi on Tuesday night.

The officer, identified as Sandhya Topno, stopped the vehicle at a check point under the jurisdiction of Tupudana Police station after she received a tip-off that the driver was transporting cattles.

Jharkhand | Sandhya Topno, a female sub-inspector was mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized: SSP Ranchi pic.twitter.com/WoNhSK6QTY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

"She (Topno) received information that a vehicle is transporting cattles. When she tried to stop, the driver dashed at her deliberately. She was declared dead in the hospital," said Kaushal Kishore, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police. He added that the accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

Ranchi, Jharkhand | Visuals of the seized vehicle that mowed down woman Sub-Inspector Sandhya Topno during vehicle check last night pic.twitter.com/hoZRxhKglJ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Further probe into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident on Tuesday, a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him.

Hours after the officer's death, police said the truck's cleaner was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled the truck to stop. As the officer approached the truck to check documents, it ran over him. His gunman and driver jumped aside to safety.

Singh was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The DSP had gone to Pachgaon area near Tauru to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.