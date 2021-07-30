The exams were scheduled to be held last May. However, they were cancelled in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases. results will be based on marks secured by students in Class XI

After the announcement of Class 10 results on July 29, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to announce the results for Jharkhand Board Class XII on Friday. Students can check their scores by visiting the official websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in after 12 pm.

Once the results are released, candidates can follow these simple steps to access their Class XII scorecards:

Step 1: Go to the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Open the 'Results' tab available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the JAC Class XII results link

Step 4: Now, enter the login credentials and submit them

Step 5: Your JAC class 12 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 6: Save a copy. Download your scorecard for future use or reference

The exams were scheduled to be held between 4 - 22 May, this year. However, the state government cancelled the practical as well as written papers due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The scorecards, therefore, have been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria released by the state board.

As per the criteria, the Class XII results will be based on marks secured by students in Class XI. Out of the total marks, 80 percent weightage will be given to written exams while the remaining 20 percent weightage is for practicals.

In 2020, around 2.34 lakh candidates had appeared for the Jharkhand Class XII exams. Out of these, 1.29 lakh belonged to the Arts, 76,585 to the Science, and 28,515 to the commerce streams.