Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 declared: 95.93% clear JAC matriculation exam; steps to download scorecard from jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks secured in Class 9 by students

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the Jharkhand Board Class 10 results toay (Thursday, 29 July).

Students, who were waiting for their results, can check their scores by visiting the official websites jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

State education minister Jagarnath Mahato said that 95.93 percent students have cleared the Class 10 board examination. According to reports, around 9 lakh students were awaiting results for the CLass 10 board exams.

It is to be noted that Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, on 7 June, had cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations due to the second wave of COVID-19 wave in the state. After which, the state board revealed that the students will be assessed as per new evaluation criteria.

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC Class 10 result 2021 link.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your roll number, and submit it.

Step 4: Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save a copy of your JAC Class 10 scorecard and take a printout for future use.

The JAC Class 10 results have been prepared on the basis of marks secured in Class 9 by students. Similarly, the Class 12 results, which are reportedly expected tomorrow will be based on the marks scored by candidates in Class 11.

While 80 percent weightage is given to theory examinations, practicals hold the remaining 20 percent weightage.