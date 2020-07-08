Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check scores if jac.jharkhand.gov.in is unresponsive
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like examresults.net if official website is slow or unresponsive.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared | Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination this year, the results of which were declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today (Wednesday, 8 July).
Students will be able to check their scores at - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.
As has been experienced in the past, due to the heavy online traffic to the two portals, some students may face difficulties in accessing them. In such a scenario, students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like examresults.net.
Steps to check results on examresults.net:
Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on Jharkhand in the list of the states or access the link directly here
Step 3: Look for the link that says "JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council) Examination Results 2020 - JAC Results 2020"
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result
Once the result is available online, students can also check their marks by submitting details in the widget below:
Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2020 on official website:
Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage. This will take you to a new window with active link for Jharkhand Class 10 results. Click on the link
Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit
Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference
Grading criteria for JAC Class 10 examination result
As per a 2019 announcement, students who score 60 percent and above marks are awarded a first division, whereas those who score 45 percent and above but below 60 percent are awarded a second division. Students who score 33 percent and above but below 45 percent are awarded a third division.
The JAC usually announces its result by the month of May, however, the JAC Class 2020 Board Result result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The JAC had recorded 70.77 percent results in the 2019 Board examination. It was a significant improvement from 2018 result when only 59.48 percent students had cleared the 10th board examination.
