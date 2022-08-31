A delegation of BJP leaders comprising Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and Kapil Mishra on Wednesday met the family of Class XII girl who died days after being set ablaze by a man in Jharkhand's Dumka and promised to take care of the victim's family.

New Delhi: A delegation of BJP leaders comprising Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and Kapil Mishra on Wednesday met the family of Class XII girl who died days after being set ablaze by a man in Jharkhand’s Dumka and promised to take care of the victim’s family.

“The BJP will take care of the victim’s family,” said Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda Constituency.

The incident took place on 23 August when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the victim from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping and set her on fire.

The victim was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 percent burn injuries and later referred to RIMS. She died on Sunday. The accused has already been arrested.

Taking cognisance of the matter, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanungo said he will go this week to Dumka to look into the matter.

The National Commission for Women on Monday said it has written to the Jharkhand Police chief, calling for a fair investigation.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jharkhand’s Dumka district has said that the student was around 16 years old as per the class 10 board examination mark sheet and not an adult as claimed by the police.

It demanded action against the accused under the POCSO Act.

The High Court of Jharkhand also took suo motu cognisance of the incident on Tuesday and ordered the Director General of Police to file a report.

The BJP has attacked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government in the state over the incident.

The JMM, however, accused the BJP leaders of trying to do “communal politics” over the incident and said the state government also wants stringent punishment for the culprit.

