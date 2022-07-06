Jharkhand: 45-year-old tribal woman killed on suspicion of witchcraft in West Singhbhum district

Murder on suspicion of witchcraft is a predominant social evil in the state. As per National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 590 people, mostly women, were killed over this in Jharkhand between 2001 and 2020

New Delhi: A 45-year-old tribal woman was killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district allegedly by her nephew, who suspected that she practiced witchcraft, police said on Wednesday.

Her body, having multiple injuries, was found in the Gangimundi forest in Manjhari police station area, they said.

According to PTI, the woman's husband told the police that she went to the forest to collect mushrooms on Sunday but did not return home.

Her nephew used to threaten her, claiming she practiced black magic, the husband told police.

She was killed with sharp weapons, police said.

The body was sent for post mortem, and a search is on for those behind the incident, they said.

This is the second such incident in four days in Jharkhand, where killing on suspicion of witchcraft is a predominant social evil.

Earlier, a 70-year-old woman was dragged out of her house and was beaten to death in the Garhwa district by villagers who claimed that she practiced witchcraft.

In a complaint, the woman's family alleged that five people dragged her at least 200 metres from her house around 8.30 pm on Sunday, and beat her to death with sticks.

A person has been taken into custody for interrogation, police said.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 590 people, mostly women, were killed over suspicion of witchcraft in Jharkhand between 2001 and 2020.

With inputs from PTI

