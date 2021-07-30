Jharkhand 12th Results 2021 declared: Over 90% Arts, Commerce students clear Intermediate exams; 86.89% pass in Science

Jharkhand 12th Results 2021 declared | Students can visit the official websites jac.nic.in or alternative sites like jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check and download their scorecards

Jharkhand 12th Results 2021 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Friday released the Jharkhand Board Class 12 or Jharkhand Board Intermediate results. The registered candidates can now visit the official websites jac.nic.in, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check and download their scorecards.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the pass percentage in the Science stream is 86.89 with 76,590 of the 88,145 students clearing the exam. In the commerce section, 90.33 percent or 30,422 of the 33,677 Commerce students cleared the exam.

The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 90.71 percent, or 1,89,801. A total of 2,09,234 students had appeared for the Class 12 exam in the Arts stream.

Steps to check and download scorecard:

Step 1: Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Results' tab which is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the JAC class 12 results link on the new page.

Step 4: Now, enter the roll number or other required details.

Step 5: Your JAC Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the scores. Save a copy and take a printout of your mark sheet for future reference or use.

Direct link for Science: https://jacresults.com/science/index.php

Direct link for Commerce: https://jacresults.com/commerce/index.php

Direct link for Arts: https://jacresults.com/arts/index.php

Initially, the Jharkhand Class 12 exams were slated to be conducted in March but were later pushed to May. They were then scheduled to be held between 4 and 22 May this year, however, both written exams and practicals were cancelled due to the second coronavirus .

Later, the state government created new evaluation criteria for result assessment. The result of Class 12 students has been assessed on the basis of marks scored by them in Class 11 with 80 percent weightage being given to theory examinations, and 20 percentage weightage to practicals.

The evaluation for subjects that don't have practical exams has been done on the basis of internal assessment marks.