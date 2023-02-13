With mobile phones becoming a basic need for all of us, it also comes with a few pros and cons. At some stage of life, we all come across such situations when we get frustrated by frequent calls from mobile companies. Such telemarketing and other spam calls can turn irritating after a certain point, especially when one is busy or is expecting an important phone call. The same was the case with Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor who recently took to Twitter and shared his displeasure with Vodafone Idea for their ‘poor’ service. He further complained about receiving repeated calls from the telecom company. However, things took a different turn when Vodafone responded back by promising ‘more calls’ in the future.

Taking to Twitter, the Jet Airways CEO wrote, “Dear Vodafone Idea: please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That’s all. Thanks.”

Dear @ViCustomerCare : please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That’s all. Thanks. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 12, 2023

In response to this, the company, while promising to resolve the issue, wrote back, “Hi Sanjiv! I can understand this has caused difficulties for you. I’ve made a note of your concern. Will get in touch with you shortly – Vandana.”

Hi Sanjiv! I can understand this has caused difficulties for you. I’ve made a note of your concern. Will get in touch with you shortly – Vandana https://t.co/fuKV0H8zIF — Vi Customer Care (@ViCustomerCare) February 12, 2023

Irked by the same, Kapoor added another tweet to mention that the entire point was about not getting any more calls. “Just got another call, asking if I am having any “problem” with my service. What will it take to stop these calls? Any senior Vi management on Twitter??? This is unacceptable and absurd,” he added in another tweet.

Just got another call, asking if I am having any “problem” with my service. What will it take to stop these calls? Any senior Vi management on Twitter??? This is unacceptable and absurd. @ViCustomerCare https://t.co/nx2XRauxix — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 12, 2023

As soon as the tweet was shared, it caught a lot of attention from social media users who took to the comment section and shared their own similar experiences. A user also mentioned his opinion claiming that Vodafone Idea has the best international roaming plans among all the MSPs to which Kapoor replied, “They did. No longer though.”

Here’s how others reacted to the post:

They refused my porting requests claiming bills unpaid, when I had actually paid fully towards current month in advance. After many tries over several weeks, I just cancelled the number. I had already taken a new number and informed all my contacts. — Namecant B. Blank (@planeSSM) February 12, 2023

It is not surprising at all, VI has not solved my network issue since last 2 year, and providing full compromise services and charging full lime rental for the same, they advise me to use WIFI calling of AIRTEL👎 — Aiyub Patel (@AiyyubPatel) February 12, 2023

Even I am switching after 10 years due to poor coverage everywhere. Customer service is worst, no resolution in last 2 years, they closed all the complaints by themselves only stating remote location. CS checks on how I am, not about their services — Neha mittal (@nehafla) February 12, 2023

Good luck Sanjiv! I ported out of Vi a few weeks ago (in the 20+ years of being their customer, there was “zero” CRM from them) – their post-porting calls stopped only after 2 weeks or so of my being with the other carrier. So sadly you will have to bear this nuisance some more. — Arvind Singhal (@asinghal2004) February 12, 2023

Some parts is an understatement here. — Rohit Pasi (@Rohhit) February 12, 2023

The post has amassed several views and reactions from existing Vi users. What are your thoughts on this?



