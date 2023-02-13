India

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor asks Vodafone to 'stop calling him'; here's what happened next

The Jet Airways CEO's viral tweet about Vodafone Idea has garnered a lot of attention on social media. The industrialist had complained about the mobile network's 'poor service' and incessant calls.

FP Trending February 13, 2023 19:51:29 IST
Twitter/Sanjiv Kapoor

With mobile phones becoming a basic need for all of us, it also comes with a few pros and cons. At some stage of life, we all come across such situations when we get frustrated by frequent calls from mobile companies. Such telemarketing and other spam calls can turn irritating after a certain point, especially when one is busy or is expecting an important phone call. The same was the case with Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor who recently took to Twitter and shared his displeasure with Vodafone Idea for their ‘poor’ service. He further complained about receiving repeated calls from the telecom company. However, things took a different turn when Vodafone responded back by promising ‘more calls’ in the future.

Taking to Twitter, the Jet Airways CEO wrote, “Dear Vodafone Idea: please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That’s all. Thanks.”

In response to this, the company, while promising to resolve the issue, wrote back, “Hi Sanjiv! I can understand this has caused difficulties for you. I’ve made a note of your concern. Will get in touch with you shortly – Vandana.”

Irked by the same, Kapoor added another tweet to mention that the entire point was about not getting any more calls. “Just got another call, asking if I am having any “problem” with my service. What will it take to stop these calls? Any senior Vi management on Twitter??? This is unacceptable and absurd,” he added in another tweet.

As soon as the tweet was shared, it caught a lot of attention from social media users who took to the comment section and shared their own similar experiences. A user also mentioned his opinion claiming that Vodafone Idea has the best international roaming plans among all the MSPs to which Kapoor replied, “They did. No longer though.”

Here’s how others reacted to the post:

The post has amassed several views and reactions from existing Vi users. What are your thoughts on this?

Updated Date: February 13, 2023 19:51:29 IST

