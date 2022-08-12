JeM terrorist tasked with killing Nupur Sharma arrested, says UP Police

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Nadeem. Police said he used different social media platforms to connect with his handlers in Pakistan who had tasked him with killing Nupur Sharma

The anti-terrorism squad of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan-linked terrorist from Saharanpur who was tasked with killing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Nadeem.

Police said Nadeem used different social media platforms to connect with his handlers, who had tasked him with killing Sharma, reported MSN.

In a prime time debate on the Gyanvapi Masjid issue on a national television channel on 27 May, Sharma had made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed that had caused widespread outrage both in India and in Islamic countries.

Since then FIRs were filed against the now-suspended BJP spokesperson across different states, and those who came out in support of her were either criticised, attacked or killed.

Not the first time

While more details are awaited about the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Tehrik-e-Taliban plan, this is not the first time that calls have been made and plots hatched to kill Sharma.

On 11 August, four persons were arrested after slogans were raised to decapitate -- 'Sar tan se juda' -- Sharma during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

Similarly, on 19 July, a Pakistani national, Rizwan Ashraf, crossed over to India with an 11-inch knife via the international border allegedly to kill Sharma. He was held in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan.

On 7 July, Nuh Police, Punjab, booked a man for allegedly declaring a Rs 2 crore reward for cutting off Sharma's tongue.

A khadim (keeper) of Ajmer Dargah Salman Chishti was arrested on 6 July for offering his house to anyone who beheads Sharma for her remark.

In a video, the cleric purportedly said he would give his house to anyone who brings Sharma's head to him and is heard saying that he would have shot her dead for insulting Prophet Mohammad.

With input from agencies

