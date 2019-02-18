JeM commander Kamran, 'mastermind' behind Pulwama attack, killed in encounter in district's Pinglan area

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including the commander who is believed to have masterminded the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama on Thursday, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the district on Monday. Four army soldiers also lost their lives in the gunfight in the Pinglan area of the South Kashmir district.

Abdul Rasheed Ghazi alias Kamran is believed to have plotted the terror attack that killed 42 CRPF jawans. The second militant gunned down has been identified as Hilal. Security forces reportedly trapped two to three terrorists at the site of the encounter, which broke out early on Monday. The house in which they had been holed up was destroyed in an explosion orchestrated by security forces, reports said.

A joint team of the Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Police had launched a cordon and search operation early on Monday after receiving a tip off about the presence of militants in the area. The gunfight began after the militants opened fire on them.

Follow LIVE updates on the Pulwama encounter here

A Major was among the four army personnel of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles unit killed in the encounter in Pulwama. A civilian was also died in the gunfight, though the troops had urged local residents to stay indoors for their safety.

One AK-47 rifle and one pistol were recovered after the 10-hour encounter.

This fresh encounter in Pulwama comes days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 42 CRPF troops and injured several in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan-based JeM suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into one of the buses of the CRPF convoy in Pulwama district.

In a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the attack on Thursday, India highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy. India has accused Pakistan of "patronising terrorism" and inaction against the JeM, which is based in the country, but Islamabad has maintained innocence.

On Friday, India withdrewal the 'Most Favoured Nation' status for Pakistan and hiked customs duty by 200 percent on goods from the country with immediate effect.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.