Pulwama encounter LIVE updates: Three soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel, injured in fresh firing; locals resort to stone pelting

Pulwama encounter LATEST updates: In the fresh round of firing, an army Lieutenant Colonel and two soldiers were injured and were evacuated to army’s 92 base hospital at Badamibagh in South Kashmir, reports said.

According to sources, the militants are shifting from the houses to drag on the encounter. Four soldiers including a senior army officer are injured. On the other hand, local youth have converged near the encounter site and are pelting the security forces with stones.

According to army sources, the army is constantly briefing the defence minister and other senior government functionaries on the developments in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants have moved from their hideouts to locations near populated areas fearing retaliation from security forces, ANI reported.

Reacting to the news of top JeM commander being killed in the Pulwama encounter, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the morale of the security forces is high. "They are being successful in neutralising the terrorists," he said.

India suspended trade activities with Pakistan on the Poonch-Rawalakot route on Monday. Earlier, a bus service connecting Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was also suspended for a day following the Pulwama unrest.

One AK-47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the encounter site. Identification of bodies of the two terrorists killed during the encounter is underway, as names are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the search operation by the security forces continues.

According to News18, following a 10-hour encounter Pulwama's Pinglan, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commanders have been killed by the security forces. As per the report, the mastermind of the 14 February suicide attack on the CRPF convoy, Kamran is also among those killed.

According to an India Today report, Kamran, the terrorist who has been cornered by the security forces is reportedly the mastermind of the 14 February Pulwama suicide attack. Two more terrorists are trapped along with Kamaran and the security forces are closing in on them.

A top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander linked to the 14 February Pulwama attack is believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Pinglan, ANI reported. Fresh exchange of gunfight resumed after a lull of more than three hours at the encounter site, local reports said. The operation is still underway in the Valley.

As per the latest reports, the security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation at the encounter site in Pulwama. Some unconfirmed reports suggested that four militants have fled from the area.

The four Army personnel killed in action in the Pulwama encounter include a Major rank officer and they belong to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army. A civilian namely, Mushtaq Ahmad was also reportedly killed during the gunfight.

According to news reports, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commanders are holed up in the Pinglan area of South Kashmir's Pulwama where they are involved in an encounter with the Indian Army personnel.

Four army jawans succumbed to injuries they sustained in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. One army major was also among the four. The encounter broke out Pulwama's Pinglan area early on Monday. Two to three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were believed to be trapped at the site, according to ANI.

A fifth jawan has been injured. The deceased personnel belonged to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, reports said. Personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police were engaged in the gunfight with the militants.

The encounter in Pulwama comes days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 42 CRPF troops and injured five in the same South Kashmir district on 14 February, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan-based JeM suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into one of the buses of the CRPF convoy in Pulwama district.

India has accused Pakistan of "patronising terrorism" and inaction against the JeM, which is based in the country, but Islamabad has maintained innocence.

"JeM remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002, and Pakistan is implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation," said Pakistani foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

