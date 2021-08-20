JEE Main, UPCET 2021: AKTU issues notification for reserved category candidates; check details here

Certificates issued before 1 April will not be considered valid for the counselling process of UPCET 2021 and JEE Main 2021

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has issued an important notification for the counselling of reserved category candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021.

The university has urged students to keep their certificates ready in advance for the counselling procedure. According to the notification, only those students who can produce their reserved category certificates at the time of counselling would be given the benefit of the category.

The AKTU will consider reservation category certificates issued after 31 March as valid.

Earlier, the AKTU had announced that it would accept the scores of the UPCET 2021 for admission into its MBA programme this year. The decision was taken as many candidates could not appear for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021, which was to be used earlier for deciding admissions.

The UPCET 2021 will held on 5 and 6 September. The exams will be held online, with an objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) paper pattern.

The exam is conducted for admission into various graduate and undergraduate courses offered by Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and other specific universities in the state.

The JEE Main (Session 4) 2021 will be held on 26, 27, 31 August and 1, 2 September. The exam is held for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes across the country. The admit cards of the exam will soon be released by the National Testing Agency.