JEE Main Session 4 2021: NTA to announce results soon, check details here

According to experts, the cut-off level for the JEE Main 2021 will be over 90 percent due to the difficulty level of the paper. The cut-offs will be released along with the results

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4 will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) very soon. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exam can view the scorecards at the websites https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ and http://ntaresults.nic.in/.

Once declared, applicants can follow these steps to view the JEE Main 2021 results:

Go to the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Click on the link for the JEE Main 2021 results that is given on the page

Login using the required data such as registration number and other details

The JEE Main result will be visible on screen. Save and download a copy of the result for future reference

The final answer keys were released by the NTA on 6 September, giving candidates the option to challenge it between 6 and 8 Sepetember by paying Rs 200 for every objection.

According to experts, the cut-off level for the JEE Main 2021 will be over 90 percent due to the difficulty level of the paper. The cut-offs will be released along with the results.

The JEE Main 2021 Session 4 was conducted on 26, 27, and 31 August, while also being held on 1 and 2 September for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The exam was conducted in two shifts on these dates for entrance into undergraduate engineering courses across the country, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded education institutes. The final seat matrix of the JEE Main 2021 will be released soon after the results are announced.

Over 7.32 lakh applicants had registered for the exam. The top 2.5 lakh qualifying candidates of the JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021, which is held for admission into the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. The registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 are set to begin on 11 September for Indian students. The exam is scheduled to be conducted by IIT- Kharagpur on 3 October.