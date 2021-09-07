If any student finds errors in the answer keys, they can raise objections from 6 to 8 September by paying Rs 200 per objection

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 answer key for session 4 has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The answer key has been released on the official websites - https://nta.ac.in/ and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, the response sheet of candidates has also been made available by the agency. The fourth session of the JEE Main 2021 was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The test was held in two shifts every day for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in engineering institutes across the country.

If any student finds errors in the released answer keys, they can raise objections by paying Rs 200 per objection. Candidates should note that the objection fee is non-refundable. Moreover, this facility for students is available from 6 to 8 September (up to 10.00 am) while the online fee payment can be taken up till 8 September (up to 11.00 am).

Check the simple steps to download JEE Main 2021 Session 4 answer key here:

Step 1: Go to the official website, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in, and click on the answer key link that is available on the homepage

Step 2: Candidates need to enter the application number and password or date of birth, then click on submit

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Applicants can download and take a printout of the same for further need or reference.

Around 7.32 lakh aspirants registered for JEE (Main) 2021 session 4. To be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021, candidates should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful aspirants in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 (including all categories). Also, eligible candidates should have been born on or after 1 October, 1996 as per NTA rules. However, five years of age relaxation is given to candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories.