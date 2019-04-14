JEE Main (second) answer key 2019: NTA declares keys to April exams; visit jeemain.nic.in to check

JEE Main (second) Answer Key 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the answer key for the second Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2019. The answer key available on the official website jeemain.nic.in is for the exams conducted from 7 to 10 April and 12 April.

Once the answer key is released, students have two days to raise objections. For every objection raised, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000, reports said.

Around 9 lakh students appeared for JEE in April. The last exam of the segment ended on Friday. The JEE results the exams held in April will be released on 30 April.

The first JEE Main was held in January and ended on 12 January. The NTA released the answer keys on 14 January and declared the results a few days later.

The NTA is expected to soon release the overall JEE Main 2019 ranks along with the answer key of the second exam. The agency will consider the better of the two scores for students who appeared for both exams to calculate their rank.

"The result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of JEE(Main) April 2019 will be entertained," the official notification stated.

How to check the answer key:

Step 1: Log in to the official website

Step 2: Click on 'Display Question Papers and Responses'

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Take a printout for future reference

How to challenge the answer key:

Step 1: Log in to the official website

Step 2: Enter your application number and date of birth, followed by the security pin. Click 'Submit'.

Step 3: Click 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key'

