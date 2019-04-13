JEE Main (second) answer key 2019: NTA likely to release April exam keys tomorrow; check at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main (second) Answer Key 2019 | The answer key for the second Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2019 is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 14 April. The answer key will be available on the official website: jeemain.nic.in. This answer key will be for the examination conducted on 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12 April, 2019.

According to reports, around 9 lakh students appeared for the exams in April. The last exam of the segment ended on Friday. The first JEE Main exam was held in January and ended on 12 January. The NTA released the answer keys on 14 January and the results were declared a few days later.

The NTA is expected to release the overall JEE Main 2019 ranks along with the answer key of the second exam, Times Now reported. The agency will consider the better of the two scores for students who have appeared for both the exams, for the rank calculation.

The report added that once the answer key is released, the students will have two days to raise objections. The official date for the release of the April exam results is 30 April.

Once the answer key is declared, candidates can challenge it however, for every objection raised candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000, reports said. "The result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of JEE(Main)-April 2019 will be entertained," the official notification stated.

With inputs from agencies

