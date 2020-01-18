JEE Main Result 2020: NTA announces scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in; nine students receive perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam

JEE Main Result 2020: As many as nine students have scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 examination, the results of which were announced on Friday by the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The toppers of the engineering entrance exam include Nishant Agarwal from Delhi, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Haryana's Divyanshu Agarwal, Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on view result/score card

Step 3: Fill in your details, including your application number, date of birth, security pin

Step 4: Hit 'Submit'

The exam for Paper II and III was conducted on 6 January while, Paper I was held for admission to BTech and BE programmes from 7 January to 9 January.

A total of 8.69 lakh students, including 6.04 lakh male and 2.64 lakh female and three transgenders, had appeared for the exam conducted in six shifts from 6 January till 9 January, a senior official said.

On Monday, the NTA had released the answer key of the JEE Main exam. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key from 13-15 January. The minimum fee required to be paid is Rs 1000 for each question challenged.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE-Main to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.