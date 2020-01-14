JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: NTA releases OMR sheet; raise objections on official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main answer key on Monday for the January 2020 examination on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main examination, held between 6 to 9 January, are advised to visit the official website to check and download the question papers and response sheets.

The exam for Paper II and III was conducted on 6 January while, Paper I was held for admission to BTech and BE programmes from 7 January to 9 January.

Steps to download NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter- registration number, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2020 Answer key, JEE Main 2020 OMR Sheet and save it for future reference.

Candidates will be able to challenge the JEE Main 2020 answer key. This facility is available from 13 January to 15 January. The minimum fee required to be paid is Rs 1000 for each question challenged. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. The payment can be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.

