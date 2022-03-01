JEE Main 2022 to be held in two sessions from 16 April to 29 May; online registrations open

Phase 1 is scheduled to be conducted from 16 to 21 April while phase 2 will be held from 24 to 29 May. Online registrations will close on 31 March

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 dates have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, 1 March. The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions in April and May this year, according to the official notice.

The NTA has stated that the registrations for the JEE Main 2022 will be held from today to 31 March. Candidates can visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in to register themselves for the exam.

As per the NTA, only one application for each session can be submitted by aspirants. “In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2022, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session.” states the official notice. The NTA has also explained that the application window for the second session will be re-opened at a later date.

View the JEE Main 2022 notice here.

According to the official notice, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held from 16 to 21 April. The second session of the exam will be conducted from 24 to 29 May by the NTA. All exams will be held for a duration of three hours.

The JEE Main comprises of two papers, with Paper 1 being held for admission to BE/BTech courses at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and universities/institutes funded by participating state governments.

The second paper of the JEE Main is held for BArch and BPlanning courses in India. The JEE Main Paper 2 will be held separately for the BArch and BPlanning subjects. All papers, except for the Drawing Test (Part-III) for BArch students, will be held in Computer-based Mode.

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi and Odia.

The detailed Information Bulletin of the JEE Main 2022 is also available on the official website.

For any queries regarding eligibility criteria, paper pattern and marking scheme, applicants can visit the JEE Main website.

