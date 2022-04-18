JEE Main 2022: NTA reopens application window at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check direct link here

The last date for registration is 25 April till 9 pm and the last date for payment of the online application fee is 25 April till 11.50 pm

The JEE Main 2022 application process for June session 1 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who are interested and have not registered yet for the entrance exam can do so by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the last day for JEE Main 2022 June session registration is 25 April till 9 pm. The last date for payment of the online application fee is 25 April till 11:50 pm.

As per the revised schedule, the June Session 1 examination will be conducted from 20 to 29 June, 2022. This year, the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds. The first is the June session and the second will be held from 21 to 30 July.

Here’s how to apply for JEE Main 2022:

Step 1: Visit to the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on JEE Main 2022 registration link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Put in all the registration details correctly and click on submit

Step 4: Candidates need to login and fill the application form

Step 5: Then, upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Meanwhile, the aspirants will be informed about the schedule of Advance Intimation of Examination City, issuance of admit cards, and the declaration of result on JEE (Main) portal in due course of time.

Also, the timetable for application for Session 2 of JEE (Main) 2022 will be made available by the agency later.

For further queries and clarification, candidates can contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites of NTA, which are nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.

