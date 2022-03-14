JEE Main 2022: NTA releases revised exam dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check official notice here

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers, the first paper is conducted for students seeking admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) and Paper 2 is held for admission to B Arch and B Planning programmes in the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 revised dates of session 1 today, 14 March. As per the latest update, the JEE Mains 2022 exam will be conducted on 21, 24, 25, 29 April and 1 and 4 May, this year.

Those preparing for the exam can check the JEE Mains 2022 revised schedule by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Through an official notice, NTA informed that the agency received representations from the candidates seeking the change of dates. They demanded it on account of clashing of their Board exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1,” the notice mentioned. The revised schedule is as follows:

JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1

Earlier Dates for Examination: 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 April 2022

Revised Dates for Examination: 21, 24, 25, 29 April and 1, 4 May 2022

Intimation of city: First week of April 2022

Issuing of admit card: Second week of April 2022

Find the official notice here.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main), candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the more information and updates.

For the unversed, the JEE Main exam comprises two papers. The first paper is conducted for students seeking admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech). While, Paper 2 is held for admission to B Arch and B Planning programmes in the country.

Those interested can apply online by 31 March (till 5 pm) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here are few steps to apply for JEE Main 2022:

Go to the official website at nta.nic.in

Search for ‘Registration for JEE(Main) 2022’ and then click on the link

Candidates then need to register and fill the application form

They also have to upload required documents, pay fee and submit

Finally, download the application form and keep a printout of the same.

Direct link to apply.

