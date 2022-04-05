JEE Main 2022: Application window closes today, check how to apply

Candidates are advised to be extremely careful while filing out the application form. They will not be able to make any further changes after the submission.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration portal for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 today, 5 April. Engineering aspirants who have not registered yet, can register online and fill out the application form by 9:25 pm and can pay the application fee by 11:50 pm at the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to be extremely careful while Filing out the application form. They will not be able to make any further changes after the submission.

As per the revised schedule, the JEE Main examination will be conducted in two sessions this year. The first session will be held on 21, 24, 25, 29 April and 1, 4 May and the second session will be on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 May.

The examination is scheduled to be taken in two sittings with a duration of three hours for each sitting. The first sitting will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second half will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Joint Entrance Examination is a computer-based test offering admission to top engineering colleges across the nation and also secures the eligibility for appearing in JEE Advanced Examination. JEE Advanced offers admission to IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) across the country.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students who have passed the class 12 or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022, are eligible to appear for the exam. There is no restricted age limit for the candidates seeking to appear in the entrance examination.

Steps to follow wily applying:

Visit the official website of JEE (Main), jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the registration link available on the home page, ‘Registration for JEE(Main) 2022’. Use the application number and pre-created password to log in after the registration. Fill in the application form with the required information and upload scanned copies of the documents. Pay the mentioned application fee and submit the form. Download and take a printed copy of the form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to refer to the bulletin available on the official website for further enquiries.

This year, 12 new foreign cities have been introduced for the first session of JEE Main 2022 on demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities. In 2021, around 26 lakhs of engineering, medical and allied programme candidates appeared for the entrance examination.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.