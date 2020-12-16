JEE Main 2021 to be held in four cycles, says Ramesh Pokhriyal; first session from 23 to 26 Feb

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be conducted in four cycles next year.

The first session of JEE (Main) 2021 will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 23 to 26 February, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced today (Wednesday, 16 December).

"For the convenience of students, JEE (Main) 2021 will be held in four session. The first session will be in February, second will be in March, third in April and fourth and last session will be in May," the minister said on Twitter.

Students can appear for the exam as per their convenience, the minister added. Candidates can appear in all the four session and their best score in JEE Main 2021 will be considered as final.

We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam. @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @mygovindia https://t.co/yKUwnQRXlw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

According to Moneycontrol, the Union minister said that the JEE Main 2021 exam paper will have a total of 90 questions of which students will have to answer 75.

Students will have to answer 25 out of 30 questions in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics.

As per NDTV, there will be negative marking for the remaining 15 questions. From the second section, students will have to attempt five out of 10 questions.

The JEE Main 2021 will be held at designated exam centres across the country.

The education minister also said that for the first time JEE Main 2021 will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam.

On Tuesday, NTA pulled down the JEE Main 2021 schedule from its official website within few hours after releasing it.

NTA said that there no age limit for candidates applying for JEE (Main) 2021. Those who have passed their class 12 or equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or appearing in 2021 can apply for the entrance exam.