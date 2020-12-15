JEE Main 2021 online registrations begin today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; exam to be held four times

Candidates can fill JEE (Main) 2021 application form by 15 January, 2021. The deadline for payment of application fee is 16 January, 2021

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 online application process will start from today (15 December).

Candidates who want to appear for the entrance test can register at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can fill JEE (Main) 2021 application form by 15 January, 2021.

The deadline for payment of application fee is 16 January, 2021.

JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted from 22 to 25 February.

The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card for the entrance exam will be available for download in the first week of February.

According to Hindustan Times, the JEE (Main) will be held four times in 2021. The sessions will be held in February, March, April, and May. The decision to hold the exam in four sessions has been taken to ensure that it does not clash with the board examinations.

The Times of India quoted Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Education as saying that states have their own education boards that conduct the exams between February and March. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boards may reschedule exam dates. The decision of holding JEE (Main) 2021 four times will benefit the students.

Khare also said that tests like SAT, GRE or TOEFL are conducted multiple times in a year. JEE (Main) will be in sync with international best practices.

NDTV reported that the JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Malayalam.

The information brochure for JEE (Main) 2021 says that the candidates can only apply through online mode. Application in any other more will not be accepted.

Steps to apply for JEE (Main) 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register using email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note the system generated application number.

Step 4: Upload scanned photograph, signature, and other relevant documents in the correct format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of confirmation page of the application form.

Eligibility for JEE (Main) 2021

There is no age limit for candidates applying for JEE (Main) 2021. Applicants who have qualified the class 12/ equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or appearing in 2021 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) 2021.

