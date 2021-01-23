JEE Main 2021: Registration window closing today; here’s all you need to know

The BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates can also apply for the second and third session now in accordance to the JEE Main 2021 examination being conducted in four cycles this year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to close the registration window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 on 23 January (Saturday). Candidates who are yet to register themselves for the nation-wide exams are advised to visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in and enrol their names.

The last date to pay the registration fee is 24 January, reported NDTV. The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination is going to be held from 23 to 26 February. The BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates can also apply for the second and third session now in accordance to the JEE Main 2021 examination being conducted in four cycles this year.

Follow these steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE Main at

Step 2: Register yourselves from the link on the homepage. Enter personal information like your name, dates of birth, contact number and email address in the given spaces

Step 3: Once the registration has been completed, log in to the candidate portal using the system generated JEE Main login credentials

Step 4: Fill the application form with correct information and scanned documents. Candidates also need to upload scanned photographs and signatures

Step 5: After filling up the form, pay the application fees. It can be paid using debit card, credit card, net banking, or through UPI

Step 6: Submit the JEE Main 2021 application form once all the details are submitted and payment made

Here is the direct link for New Registration (https://testservices.nic.in/examSys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVj34FesvYg1WX45sPjGXBoodsCAPgItCPvwv6bGBGio).

In order to prepare for the entrance exam, candidates are advised to refer to the recently uploaded syllabus by NTA. as a Hindustan Times report suggested, candidates can download the PDF of the JEE Main 2021 syllabus from the official website in order to better grasp the changes and details of the entire syllabus. The second cycle of JEE Main is going to begin on 15 March.