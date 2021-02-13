JEE Main 2021: NTA to allow students to pick dates as May test clashes with board exams

The facility is being offered as the May test of the JEE Main exam may coincide with several state and CBSE board examinations

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main aspirants to choose the dates on which they want to appear for the entrance examination.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the facility is being offered as the JEE Main May attempt is coinciding with several state and CBSE board examinations.

The agency will reopen the application forms in May, the report adds.

As per the official NTA notification, candidates appearing in JEE Main had brought to the NTA's notice that Class 12 exams conducted by the CBSE and various state boards and the JEE Main examination are going to be held during the same period.

Keeping in view the interest of the candidates and two avoid a clash between the two exams, the NTA will open the application form of JEE Main 2021 from 3 May to 12 May for the May test.

The notification further adds that candidates appearing for the Class 12 Board examinations as well as JEE (Main) will be required to provide information under "whether appearing for Board Examination on any of the dates 24th, 25th, 26th 27th, and 28th May 2021" and select the 'date' in their online application to avoid clashes with their schedule of JEE (Main) and Class 12 Board Examination.

NTA has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 for the February test. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of NTA JEE. The examination will be conducted on 23, 24, 25 and 26 February in two shifts.