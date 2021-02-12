JEE Main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; exam to be held in four sessions

NTA has devised three separate links for downloading the hall tickets to allow easy access for candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the call letters for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for the February session on its official website on Thursday, 11 February.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2021 February session are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in and download their admit cards online.

NTA is going to conduct the nationwide engineering entrance examination in four sessions in 2021. The first is the February session, set to be held from 23 till 26 February. The second session will follow and will be conducted from 15 to 18 March.

Thereafter, the third session is scheduled to begin from 27 April and it will go on till 30th of the month. Lastly, the fourth session is going to be organised from 24 to 28 May.

Here are the steps one needs to follow in order to download the admit cards for JEE Main 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select any of the three links available on the homepage of the website for downloading the JEE Main Hall Ticket 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter your login details in the given boxes. These will include your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 5: Once you have correctly entered the credentials, click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Your JEE Main Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: View the admit card, download the document and take a print out for future use.

Here are the three direct links for downloading the JEE Main admit card

NTA has devised three separate links for downloading the hall tickets to allow easy access for candidates. With three direct links active at the same time, more number of candidates will be able to access their hall tickets without bringing down the website.