JEE Main 2021: NTA pulls down exam notification; education minister to announce dates at 6 pm today

As per the earlier schedule, the exam was to be held in multiple shifts from next year. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' has now said that he will announce the number of times the exam will be held

JEE (Main) 2021 dates and complete schedule will be announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at 6 pm today (16 December) The minister said that the announcement on the number of times Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be conducted will also be told today evening.

"Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 pm today. Stay tuned,” the education minister wrote.

Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020



On Tuesday (15 December), the National Testing Agency (NTA) pulled down the JEE (Main) 2021 schedule from its official website hours after releasing it. As per the earlier schedule by the examination conduction body, the entrance test was to be held in four shifts in 2021.

The schedule had said that the JEE (Main) 2021 first session will be held from 22 to 25 February. The exam will reportedly be held in 13 languages. These include English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam.

There will be no age limit for candidates applying for JEE (Main) 2021. Students who have passed their class 12 or equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or appearing in 2021 can apply for JEE (Main) 2021.

A report by The Indian Express said that considering the extraordinary circumstances, candidates appearing for JEE 2021 will have to attempt 75 out of the 90 or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of paper.