JEE Main 2021: NTA likely to release session 4 admit cards today; check details here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main (session 4) admit cards are likely to be issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, 18 August. So far, the release date and time of the JEE Main admit card 2021 has not been made official yet.

Once the admit cards are released, students can download them from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main 2021 hall tickets, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth. Candidates should note that the JEE Main admit card will include a Self-Declaration cum Undertaking regarding coronavirus .

Before reaching the examination centre, students need to paste their photograph on the hall ticket, put their left-hand thumb impression on it and get it signed by their parents.

Follow these steps to download NTA JEE main 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘admit card’ link that will be made available on the screen

Step 3: To log in, students need to enter their registered ID and date of birth

Step 4: After providing details, the JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the hall ticket properly, then download it and take a printout for further reference or use

On the day of the exam, students are requested to reach their JEE Main exam centres an hour before the reporting time, which has been mentioned on the admit card. Also, candidates should carry the hall ticket, a valid photo ID card and a self-declaration undertaking to the examination hall.

The agency has further instructed candidates to carry two printouts of JEE Main admit card; one will be left behind in the dropbox before leaving the examination hall. If any applicant fails to do so, they might face strict action from the agency which can also include disqualification from the examination.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August and 1, 2 September. Around 7.32 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main Session 4.

For the unversed, JEE Main is a national level entrance test that is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses or programmes. It is the last session of the engineering entrance examination, while this year, the JEE Main was conducted four times.