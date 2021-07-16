JEE Main 2021 session 4 to be held from 26 August; application deadline extended

NTA has also declared in its new notification that a correction window will not be opened due to limited time

The schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 has been postponed. It will be held on 26, 27 and 31 August along with 1 and 2 September now. The development was shared by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Twitter and a notification was also released on the official website of JEE Main 2021.

Accordingly, the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th & 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September, 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2021

The National Testing Agency has declared the new dates as it decided to give students a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4. The official notification said that the change has been introduced as there were persistent demands from the student community regarding the dates of session 4. Currently, the registration process of JEE Main session 4 is ongoing. NTA has now extended the JEE Main session 4 application deadline to 20 July till 9 pm. Aspirants can pay the examination fee till 11:50 pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, NTA will conduct JEE Main 2021 session 3 on 20, 22, 25 and 27 July. As many as 7.09 lac candidates have registered for the exam. Previously, the JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam was supposed to be held between 27 July to 2 August. The overlap in the dates of these two sessions was a cause of concern for the students. However, the new JEE Main 2021 notification has postponed the exam.

So far, 7.32 lac students have registered for the exam and more are expected to apply as the process is ongoing. NTA has also declared in its new notification that a correction window will not be opened due to limited time. The notice said that JEE Main 2021 session 4 candidates have to be extra careful while filling in their application form.