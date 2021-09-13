JEE Main 2021: NTA likely to announce Session 4 results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The registrations for JEE Advanced 2021, too, is set to begin from Monday
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4 results today, 13 September. Soon after its release, candidates who are waiting for their scores can download the result or rank list by visiting the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main examination is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Engineering (BE) courses.
Meanwhile, along with the JEE Main 2021 result, NTA is also expected to release the all India ranks and cut-off marks for students. The registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 will begin from today, 13 September as well.
Those who come in the top 2.5 lakh ranks in the JEE Main 2021 examination are qualified to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam, which will be conducted on 3 October this year.
Steps to download JEE Main 2021 Results:
- Go to the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Search and click on Session 4 results link that will be made available on the homepage once released
- As a new page opens, candidates are requested to enter their required details
- Within a few seconds, the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 results and take a printout of the same.
- Other than the official website, JEE main results will also be available on DigiLocker.
Below is how to download JEE Mains mark sheet from Digilocker:
- Visit this Digilocker link
- Candidates need to submit their name, date of birth, gender as per Aadhaar card
- Then enter mobile number and provide the six-digit security PIN
- Finally, submit the email ID and Aadhaar number
- Once the DigiLocker account is created, then click on browse documents and enter your application number.
- Following this, one can access their exam documents.
also read
JEE Main Session 4 2021: NTA to announce results soon, check details here
According to experts, the cut-off level for the JEE Main 2021 will be over 90 percent due to the difficulty level of the paper. The cut-offs will be released along with the results
JEE Advanced 2021: No centres abroad this year, foreign candidates can take test in India
Candidates who had registered for the JEE (Advanced) last year but were absent in either of the papers, can appear for this year’s exam. The measure is applicable to foreign nationals as well
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur issues updated brochure; check it at jeeadv.ac.in/brochure.php
This year candidates of the previous batch, who had registered for the exam but missed it, will be allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced as well