The registrations for JEE Advanced 2021, too, is set to begin from Monday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4 results today, 13 September. Soon after its release, candidates who are waiting for their scores can download the result or rank list by visiting the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main examination is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Engineering (BE) courses.

Meanwhile, along with the JEE Main 2021 result, NTA is also expected to release the all India ranks and cut-off marks for students. The registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 will begin from today, 13 September as well.

Those who come in the top 2.5 lakh ranks in the JEE Main 2021 examination are qualified to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam, which will be conducted on 3 October this year.

Steps to download JEE Main 2021 Results:

Go to the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

Search and click on Session 4 results link that will be made available on the homepage once released

As a new page opens, candidates are requested to enter their required details

Within a few seconds, the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 results and take a printout of the same.

Other than the official website, JEE main results will also be available on DigiLocker.

Below is how to download JEE Mains mark sheet from Digilocker: