JEE Main 2021: NTA likely to announce 4th session results today
The registration process for the JEE Advanced 2021 is slated to begin from tomorrow, 11 September
The results of JEE Main 2021 session 4 are likely to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, 10 September. Once released, the registered candidates can access their scores by visiting the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and ntaresults.nic.in. To check the scorecards, students have to log in on the portal using their roll numbers and other related details.
The registration process for the JEE Advanced 2021 is slated to begin from tomorrow, 11 September, hence, the JEE Main 2021 session 4 results are expected to be released today. However, no official announcement has been yet made by the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the same.
Along with the session 4 results, the agency will release the list of all India toppers and cut-offs.
Once announced, candidates can check the JEE Main 2021 results by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, search and open the JEE Main 2021 results link
Step 3: As the new page opens, log in using the registration number and other required details
Step 4: The JEE Main session 4 result will be displayed on the screen. Check it and save a copy for future use
The fourth session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be held on 26, 27, 31 August while Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted on 1 and 2 September. The exam is slated to be held in two shifts for admissions into undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes all over the country, including the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other government-funded education institutes. While the final seat matrix will be released after the announcement of results.
This year, more than 7.32 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the JEE Main. Out of which, the top 2.5 lakh students who clear the exam will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2021 which is slated to be held on 3 October by IIT- Kharagpur.
