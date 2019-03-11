JEE Main 2019: Correction window for April exam, EWS category registration opens on 11 March; apply on jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2019 | With the April examination application process of JEE Main 2019 complete, candidates can now check and make corrections to their forms from 11 March on the official JEE Main website jeemain.nic.in. Additionally, candidates from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category can register for the examination from today onwards.

Candidates can access the correction window on the official website from 11 to 15 March. They can edit their application forms by logging into their registered account on the official website. Those who have applied for the JEE Main 2019 examination to be held in April are eligible to make changes.

Candidates can apply under the EWS category if their family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, as per government rules. While candidates will not have to submit documents as status proof at the time of the exam, they will have to furnish the documents at the time of admission. Here is the official notification by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the JEE examination.

Last date to apply for JEE Main 2019 April examination was 7 March. The admit cards would be released on 20 March. The JEE Main examination will be held between 6 and 20 April. Results are expected by the end of April.

As per reports, over 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main examination to be held in April.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.