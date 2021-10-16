The JEE Advanced AAT 2021 exam will be held on 18 October, with the results scheduled to be declared on 22 October

The registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT) 2021 will end at 5 pm today, 16 October. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website at http://jeeadv.ac.in/.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2021:

― Visit the official website at http://jeeadv.ac.in/

― Login using the required details such as your JEE Advanced 2021 registration number and date of birth

― Enter the required details to complete the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 application

― Submit the application form and save a copy for use in the future

Click her for direct link to JEE Advanced AAT 2021

The JEE Advanced AAT 2021 exam will be held on 18 October, with the results scheduled to be out on 22 October. The exam is open only to candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2021 exam.

The JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be held in a single shift from 9 am to noon on 18 October. The paper will be conducted in English only, with no separate admit cards being released for the exam. Applicants will be required to carry their JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket as well as an original identity proof to the exam centres.

The JEE Advanced AAT is held for admission to undergraduate architecture courses at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) including ITT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Bhubaneshwar.

The results of the JEE Advanced 2021 were declared on 15 October by IIT Kharagpur. Mridul Agarwal scored 348 out of 360, receiving 96.66 percent, the highest-ever percentile in the exam.

The applicants who qualify the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will also be eligible for the JoSAA counselling process. Registrations for the JoSAA will continue till 25 October, with the first list of seat allotment scheduled to be out on 27 October. Candidates have to register themselves at the official website to be eligible for the subsequent rounds of counselling as well. No separate registrations will be held for the later rounds of JoSAA 2021 counselling.