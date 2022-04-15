JEE Advanced 2022: Examination date rescheduled to 28 August, check details

According to the revised schedule for JEE Advanced, registrations will now commence on 7 August and close on 11 August

The JEE Advanced examination this year has been rescheduled by the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay. The day of examination has now shifted from 3 July to 28 August. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website.

This decision was made by IIT Bombay following the postponement of the JEE Mains date. According to the revised schedule for JEE Advanced, registrations will now commence on 7 August and close on 11 August. The last date of fee payment has been rescheduled to 12 August. The JEE Advanced admit card will be available for download from 23 August to 28 August.

The exam will be held on 28 August and the JEE Advanced 2022 results will be released on 11 September.

Click here to view the new schedule.

Exam timings and pattern

The examination would consist of two sets of papers, each with a duration of three hours. Paper-I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper-II will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Moreover, the JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based format.

Female applicants from all categories, as well as SC/ST/PwD, will have to pay Rs 1,400 as registration fee. All other candidates would be required to pay Rs 2,800.

Applicants who are among the 2,50,000 successful candidates in the JEE Main can apply for the JEE Advanced.

Only those individuals who are at least 18 years old, and have been born on or after October 1, 1997, will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. SC, ST, and PWD candidates receive a five-year age relaxation. To have detailed information about the eligibility requirements click here.

All candidates must visit the official website of JEE Advanced on a regular basis, in order to stay up to date on any new announcements.

